Brandon ‘Flash’ Russell, who died after Rock the Parkway race, was an avid runner

The man who collapsed and died after finishing the Rock the Parkway half-marathon in Kansas City on Saturday was an avid runner with no apparent health problems.
Brandon Lee “Flash” Russell, 34, of North Kansas City, was a graduate of St. Pius X High School and the University of Missouri.
He was a contract analyst at Burns & McDonnell, which sponsored the race to benefit Science City at Union Station.
“His life ended way too soon doing one of the things he loved most, running,” said Russell’s obituary.
Russell’s loved ones were awaiting autopsy results on the cause of death.
A Facebook post announced a gathering from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at St. Pius, 1500 N.E. 42nd Terrace in Kansas City.
“Brandon’s family and friends would like to get everyone together at St. Pius X Football field on Tuesday to celebrate Brandon. Please wear Warriors, Royals, Chiefs, or Mizzou gear and celebrate all the things he did, and celebrate the best fiancé, friend, nephew, brother, son any of us could ever ask for,” the posting said.
A GoFundMe page has been created to establish an annual race in Russell’s honor. As of Monday afternoon it had raised nearly $21,000.
“Brandon’s first love was his fiancee, Taryn (Klein) and his second love was running,” the obituary said. “Brandon had a zest for life and was a best friend to everyone. Family and friends were very important to him. He also enjoyed reading and was a movie buff.
“Brandon was an avid sports fan, especially the Mizzou Tigers, Royals and Chiefs,” the obituary continued. “Brandon was charismatic, witty, and his personality was contagious. Brandon was also extremely handsome, thus was the president and CEO of Handsome Inc.”
The service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, 4737 N. Cleveland Ave., Kansas City.
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
