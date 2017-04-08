Runner dies after collapsing in Rock the Parkway half-marathon in KC

A man participating in Rock the Parkway half-marathon in Kansas City died after collapsing in the race Saturday morning.
Kristi Widmar, a spokeswoman for race sponsor Burns and McDonnell, said the man collapsed and later died at a hospital.
“We are sad to share that a runner who collapsed at Rock the Parkway this morning has passed away,” Widmar said in a statement. “Our hearts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”
No other details were available Saturday night, Widmar said.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments