Other Sports

April 8, 2017 5:59 PM

Runner dies after collapsing in Rock the Parkway half-marathon in KC

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

A man participating in Rock the Parkway half-marathon in Kansas City died after collapsing in the race Saturday morning.

Kristi Widmar, a spokeswoman for race sponsor Burns and McDonnell, said the man collapsed and later died at a hospital.

“We are sad to share that a runner who collapsed at Rock the Parkway this morning has passed away,” Widmar said in a statement. “Our hearts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”

No other details were available Saturday night, Widmar said.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

Related content

Other Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

UFC fighters in Kansas City

View more video

Sports Videos