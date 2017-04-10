Teens killed in Lenexa crash attended school in Kansas City, Kan.

Students and staff at two Kansas City, Kan., schools are mourning two boys killed in a Sunday morning traffic crash in Lenexa.
School officials and Lenexa police on Monday identified the boys as 15-year-old Isaiah Stroble and 13-year-old Angelito Espinosa.
Isaiah attended Argentine Middle School and Angelito was a student at the Bridges Wyandot Academy.
Lenexa police said that Isaiah was the driver of a car that slammed into a tree about 5 a.m. Sunday near 80th Street and Mauer Road.
Seven other occupants of the car were injured and taken to hospitals. One girl was reported in critical condition.
Lenexa police said that shortly before the wreck an officer saw the car driving without its headlights on and tried to stop it.
But the driver refused to stop and the officer did not pursue the car. Minutes later, the officer came upon the scene of the wreck, police said.
On Monday, school district spokesman David Smith said crisis teams were at both schools to meet with students.
Counselors will also be made available for any students or staff who need someone to talk with, according to Smith.
He did not know if any of those injured were also students in Kansas City, Kan.
Lenexa police on Monday said they were continuing to investigate the circumstances and cause of the crash.
