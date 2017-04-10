Teens killed in Lenexa crash attended school in Kansas City, Kan.

2:05 Police officer runs a marathon to help a wounded fellow officer Pause

1:30 Driving electric: A robust network of charging stations in KC encourages motorists to go electric

1:26 Preparation is key for allergy season

4:12 Sebelius talks about the ACA and end-of-life care

1:47 SpaceX makes a first with second-hand rocket

2:02 Refund: Claim it or lose it

1:06 Former smoker helps others quit the habit

1:33 Pawn and Pint board game cafe opens in the Crossroads

3:13 Nancy and Liz, mother and daughter recovering drug addicts, want to offer others hope