Early morning crash in Lenexa kills two teens, injures seven others

Two teens died and seven others were injured early Sunday when the car they were in crashed shortly after it didn’t stop for a Lenexa police officer.
The Mitsubishi crashed into a tree at about 5 a.m. near 80th Street and Mauer Road, said Officer Danny Chavez, a spokesman for the Lenexa Police Department.
A patrol officer noticed the teen’s sedan driving without its headlights on. When the officer tried to to pull the car over, the driver of the car didn’t stop, Chavez said.
The officer decided to disregard the traffic stop and shortly thereafter found the vehicle nearby, crashed into a tree, Chavez said.
The driver and the front-seat passenger, both in their mid teens, died at the scene. Seven others, all believed to be teenagers, were rushed to hospitals, Chavez said.
Police were trying to identify them so that their parents could be notified. Although not all of the injured people had been identified, they were not believed to be Lenexa residents, Chavez said.
Police were investigating the cause of the crash. There was no obvious sign of impairment, Chavez said.
However, police don’t know the reason the car left the roadway. Police were looking into speed, vehicle malfunction and intoxication as possible factors, he said.
The car had significant damage, Chavez said.
