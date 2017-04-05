Identification of remains found in Cass County hinges on how intact they are

If police have uncovered two full skulls, teeth intact, from the Cass County area where human remains were found on Monday and Tuesday, it shouldn’t take long to find the identities, according to a retired expert in the field of bone identification.
David W. Frayer had been called to identify bones at least two times a year before he retired after teaching anthropology for 37 years at the University of Kansas.
Authorities found a skull on Monday and another on Tuesday in rural Cass County after a mushroom hunter found bones in the area on Monday. Their search for more bones in the area of East 233rd Street and Missouri Y was suspended Wednesday for weather but will continue Thursday.
The families of Kara Kopetsky, who disappeared in May 2007, and Jessica Runions, who was last seen in early September, met Tuesday with the Belton Police Department about the finds.
Kylr Yust, who was last seen with Runions, has been charged with burning the vehicle. His trial is scheduled for October. Soon after Runions’ disappearance, authorities learned of a possible connection to Kopetsky’s case.
Yust, 28, had been the off-and-on boyfriend of Kopetsky before she disappeared in early May 2007.
The remains have not been identified, and the families are waiting for word.
How quickly the identifications are made depends on how much of a skeleton is intact and how much is recovered at the site and the surrounding area, Frayer said.
Frayer is not involved with the Cass County case. But he said he has “an eye for bones,” and that’s what it takes to spot small bones and teeth that could be critical in helping to identify remains.
It takes special training to spot small bones in the earth, and that’s why when police find long-buried remains they often will call a forensic osteologist like Frayer, he said. Osteology is a subdiscipline of anatomy, anthropology and archeology.
Such a specialist might be particularly important in the Cass County case, in which two bodies might have been found close together.
“You first have to make sure Person A’s bones are not mixed with Person B’s bones,” Frayer said.
Scientists on the scene would immediately set up a grid around the find and excavate bones from the earth as if they were on an archaeological dig.
Bones reveal much about a person.
“They could have unique features associated with that specific person,” he said.
Consider a five-year-old break of an arm, a leg — “you can see the remnants of the trauma, and that can help identify the person,” he said.
Teeth are a big deal. If a full jaw is available with upper and lower teeth, dental records could easily identify the remains.
“Dental records tend to be unique, a missing tooth or twisted teeth,” Frayer said.
Tall bones say a lot, too, when it comes to determining the age of the person, Frayer said.
At the end of tall bones is a growth plate called the epiphysis, which fuses as one ages. The trained eye of an osteologist can get within in a couple years of the person’s age.
The pelvis reveals the gender, Frayer said. Experts can use the length of the femur or the thigh bone to determine how tall the person is within a few centimeters, he said.
It’s a visual science, Frayer said.
Even without DNA that scientists would take from the inside of the bone and match with hair or another sample, the folks who closely study bones can tell whether an individual is 14 or 40, male or female, 5 feet or 6 feet tall. And damage to certain bones can tell you how the person may have died.
“There are lots of little things to look for,” Frayer said.
Depending on how much is recovered, it could take days or it could take weeks.
The families now wait.
Mará Rose Williams: 816-234-4419, @marawilliamskc
