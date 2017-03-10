UM System president stops incentive payments questioned by state auditor

University of Missouri System President Mun Choi on Friday morning announced he is terminating the university’s executive performance incentive program.
The performance incentive payment program was a target of an audit report released earlier this week from Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office, which said the $1.2 million in payments to top system executives appeared to have violated the state constitution.
Choi said his decision applies not only to current senior officers of the UM System, but also to future System senior executives. It is effective immediately.
“As the state’s premier public university, we owe it to the state’s taxpayers and our stakeholders to be transparent with respect to what we are trying to accomplish as we move the university forward,” said Choi. “To that end, I will explore options for making our executive performance practices more effective, with any changes fully vetted with the Board of Curators.”
Marcy Graham, chair of the University of Missouri Board of Curators, in a statement released Friday morning said “the board strongly supports President Choi’s decision to examine this pressing issue in a manner that underscores our commitment to be good stewards of public resources.”
In addition to terminating the executive performance incentive program, Choi also ordered a review of all elements of compensation for UM System executives, according to a UM System statement.
