UMKC chancellor pledges a full review of campus sexual assault policies

University of Missouri-Kansas City Chancellor Leo Morton has pledged to do more to better train faculty and staff in dealing with sexual assault issues at the school.
Morton made the comments in a letter to the UMKC campus community. His letter was sent after he heard from students, faculty and staff about how the university “might have handled some things better,” in responding to a reported rape two weeks ago in a school dormitory.
“We are aware, from your feedback, that some training and education gaps exist, in particular for faculty and staff, and will be working to address those,” Morton wrote.
A 22-year-old man, who was not a UMKC student, last week was charged with raping a woman in Johnson Hall on the UMKC campus.
According to court documents, surveillance video showed the man carrying the woman, who after drinking alcohol at a club in Lawrence, was unable to walk into the dorm. Witnesses told police the woman was very intoxicated.
When the woman woke up, she noticed some of her clothing had been removed. Court documents said that when the woman asked the man — identified as Juan Contreras of Colorado — what happened, he reportedly told her that he had sex with her.
UMKC did not immediately notify students and faculty about the alleged rape. The University News, a student-run newspaper, reported that a university official said that there was no imminent risk to the safety of students.
The University News reported that John Martellaro, a UMKC spokesman, said that since the crime was reported more than 24 hours after it occurred and the suspect had been identified, “the situation did not call for an alert to be issued.”
Morton did not list any specific changes or additions to be added to the university’s existing Violence Prevention and Response Program, its Title IX Office or services at the UMKC Women’s Center. But he did say that UMKC will “engage in a top-to-bottom review of security measures and staff training,” in residence halls.
Morton said the university would also host a listening session scheduled from noon to 1:30 p.m. March 13 in Pierson Auditorium.
Students were set to rally at noon on campus Wednesday to bring attention to sexual assualt on the Kansas City campus.
Mará Rose Williams: 816-234-4419, @marawilliamskc
