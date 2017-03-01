Man charged with raping woman in UMKC dorm

A 22-year-old man has been charged with raping a woman on the University of Missouri-Kansas City campus.
Juan D. Contreras, of Greeley, Colo., is charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with one count of rape.
The rape allegedly occurred Feb. 23 or 24 at a campus dorm.
According to court documents, Contreras, the alleged victim and two other people were drinking at a club earlier in the evening.
The alleged victim later told police that after consuming a drink Contreras bought for her, she didn’t remember anything else until waking up the next morning.
When they returned to UMKC, the witnesses said the woman was too intoxicated to walk, and surveillance video showed Contreras carrying her into a building, according to the documents.
When the woman woke up, she noticed some of her clothing had been removed.
She asked Contreras what happened, and he reportedly told her that he had sex with her, according to the allegations.
The woman said she got angry and began hitting Contreras.
He is now being held in the Jackson County Detention Center, and prosecutors have requested a bond of $100,000.
