RideKC buses give Big 12 basketball fans no-parking option to Sprint Center

Big 12 basketball fans headed to the Men’s Basketball Championship tournament have a no-parking transit option to the Sprint Center in downtown Kansas City.
The Kansas City area Transportation Authority announced that from Wednesday to Saturday, the RideKC Main Street MAX will offer frequent service to the Sprint Center.
The Main Street MAX runs between Third Street and Grand Avenue and The Plaza/Waldo areas, depending on the bus.
Fans on the northbound run will want to get off at the stop at 12th Street and Grand.
Fans on the southbound run will want to get off at the stop at 11th Street and Grand.
RideKC fares are $1.50 per ride, or $3 for an all-day pass, which can be purchased on the bus. Three-day visitor passes are available for $10 at the KCATA offices at 1200 E. 18th St.
The Max will operate every 10 minutes during the afternoon rush hours and every 15 minutes at night Wednesday through Friday, every 15 minutes on Saturday and every 15 to 30 minutes Saturday night.
RideKC has also issued rider bulletins regarding the rerouting of buses for the Big 12 tournament and Kansas City’s Big 12 Run on Saturday. Go to ridekc.org/bulletins/big-12-reroutes and ridekc.org/bulletins/buses-rerouted-for-big-12-run to see the routes affected.
For further information, go to www.ridekc.org or call the Regional Call Center at 816-221-0660 between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The KC streetcar will operate for the first time for the Big 12 tournament. Here are five key things to know about KC streetcar and the Big 12 tournament.
For the downtown Kansas City street closures for the tournament, press here.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments