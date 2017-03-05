Here are the downtown KC street closures for the Big 12 tournament and Big 12 Run

With thousands of fans descending upon Kansas City for the Big 12 men’s basketball tournament, several downtown streets around the Sprint Center will close.
Because of the closures, traffic is expected to be congested around downtown Kansas City. City officials are urging drivers to allow extra time and to plan their parking strategies.
The closures are to accommodate a fan fest and other activities.
The following streets will be closed:
▪ Grand Boulevard, between 13th Street and Truman Road, will close at 10 a.m. Monday and reopen by 6 a.m. Sunday.
▪ 14th Street, between Walnut Street and Grand, will close at 10 a.m. Monday and reopen by 6 a.m. Sunday.
▪ Truman Road, between Oak Street and Walnut, will be closed at 10 a.m. Monday and reopen by 6 a.m. Sunday. The closure includes the Grand Boulevard bridge.
▪ 14th Street, between Main Street and Walnut, will close at 9 a.m. Tuesday and reopen by midnight Sunday.
▪ Walnut Street, between 13th and Truman, will close at 9 a.m. Tuesday and reopen by midnight Sunday.
In addition to closures for the tournament, the following streets will be closed at 10 a.m. Saturday for Kansas City’s Big 12 Run:
▪ Grand Boulevard, between Eighth and 12th streets and between Truman and Gillham Road.
▪ Eighth Street, between Grand and Holmes Street.
▪ Holmes Street, between Eighth and 18th Street and between 30th and 31st Streets.
▪ Truman Road, between Holmes and Woodland Avenue and Grand and Oak Street.
▪ Woodland Avenue, between Truman and 18th.
▪ 18th Street, between Woodland and Highland Avenue and between Holmes and Grand.
▪ Highland Street, between 18th and 17th Terrace.
▪ 17th Terrace, between Highland and The Paseo.
▪ The Paseo, between 17th Terrace and 31st.
▪ 31st Street, between The Paseo and Holmes.
▪ 30th Street, between Holmes and McGee Street.
▪ McGee Street, between Holmes and Gillham.
▪ Gillham Road, between McGee and Grand.
▪ Oak Street, between Truman and Ninth Street.
▪ Ninth Street, between Oak and Grand.
The streets are expected to remain closed until about 12:30 p.m. The 5K and 12K course maps can be found at sportkc.org/big-12-run.
Police remind fans to lock their vehicles and stow their valuables out of sight.
The streetcar, which opened May 6, will be operating for the first time for the Big 12 tournament. Here are five key things to know about KC streetcar and the Big 12 tournament.
RideKC has also issued rider bulletins regarding the rerouting of buses for the Big 12 tournament and the run. Go to http://ridekc.org/bulletins/big-12-reroutes and http://ridekc.org/bulletins/buses-rerouted-for-big-12-run to see the routes affected.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
