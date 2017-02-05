Local

February 5, 2017 12:34 PM

Fire engulfs Grandview Boulevard home in KCK

By Robert A. Cronkleton

Firefighters battled a blaze Sunday at a two-story house in the 1900 block of Grandview Boulevard in Kansas City, Kan.

At about 11:30 a.m., Fire Chief John Paul Jones tweeted that firefighters were attacking a fire in an “occupied structure” after reporting heavy smoke and flames.

Scanner traffic at about noon indicated that all occupants were out of the house.

The fire appeared to be controlled by about 12:15, and firefighters concentrated on hot spots.

This was the second big house fire of the weekend in KCK. On Saturday, a family of 10 was displaced after a blaze destroyed a home and cars in the 6000 block of North Sewell Avenue.

 

Firefighters from Kansas City, Kan., Fire Department battled strong winds as they fought a house fire in the 6000 block of N. Sewell Avenue on Saturday in Kansas City, Kan. Four adults and six children, all under the age of 6, escaped from the burning house. Two adults suffered minor injuries, as did one firefighter, who was transported to a hospital with a minor leg injury. The fire destroyed the home and four vehicles. The Red Cross and neighbors were assisting the displaced residents.

