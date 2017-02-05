Fire engulfs Grandview Boulevard home in KCK

Firefighters battled a blaze Sunday at a two-story house in the 1900 block of Grandview Boulevard in Kansas City, Kan.
At about 11:30 a.m., Fire Chief John Paul Jones tweeted that firefighters were attacking a fire in an “occupied structure” after reporting heavy smoke and flames.
KCKFD-reported "house fire"— John Paul Jones (@KCKFireChief) February 5, 2017
1900 block Grandview Blvd.
1st due reporting heavy smoke & fire showing, attacking the fire, occupied structure. pic.twitter.com/O8QGtkmmMU
Scanner traffic at about noon indicated that all occupants were out of the house.
The fire appeared to be controlled by about 12:15, and firefighters concentrated on hot spots.
This was the second big house fire of the weekend in KCK. On Saturday, a family of 10 was displaced after a blaze destroyed a home and cars in the 6000 block of North Sewell Avenue.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
