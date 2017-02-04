Family of 10 displaced after fire destroys home, cars in KCK

Four adults and six children, all younger than 6, escaped a fire that gutted a home and destroyed four vehicles Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas.
Two adults and one firefighter suffered minor injuries. The firefighter was taken to a hospital with a minor leg injury.
The fire was reported about 11 a.m. Saturday in the 6000 block of Sewell Avenue, according to a tweet from KCK Fire Chief John Paul Jones.
KCKFD-reported "house fire" 60th & Sewell, possibly occupied structure, reported fully involved, units on scene attacking the fire.— John Paul Jones (@KCKFireChief) February 4, 2017
The Red Cross and neighbors were assisting the displaced family.
KCKFD-60th & Sewell, Command reporting "salvage & overhaul in progress, hitting hot spots." Red Cross requested to assist family.— John Paul Jones (@KCKFireChief) February 4, 2017
The cause of the fire was not known.
