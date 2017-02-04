Local

February 4, 2017 5:45 PM

Family of 10 displaced after fire destroys home, cars in KCK

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

Four adults and six children, all younger than 6, escaped a fire that gutted a home and destroyed four vehicles Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas.

Two adults and one firefighter suffered minor injuries. The firefighter was taken to a hospital with a minor leg injury.

The fire was reported about 11 a.m. Saturday in the 6000 block of Sewell Avenue, according to a tweet from KCK Fire Chief John Paul Jones.

The Red Cross and neighbors were assisting the displaced family.

The cause of the fire was not known.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

