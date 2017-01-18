Kansas City police continue search for missing UMKC student

Kansas City police continued their search for a 20-year-old woman who was last seen Monday after failing to meet with friends after work.
Toni Anderson had just left her job around 4 a.m. and was on her way to meet friends at a location near downtown.
Later that morning, Anderson was pulled over by a North Kansas City police officer on Missouri 9 for an improper lane change. Anderson told the officer that she was almost out of gas. The officer gave Anderson a warning and watched as she drove to a nearby QuikTrip, said Officer Darin Snapp, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department.
As she was being pulled over, Anderson sent a message to childhood friend Roxy Townsend, who told the Wichita Eagle, “Toni gets pulled over a lot because she drives late at night a lot, and she doesn’t have cruise control in her car. I just figured this was another one of those times.”
Anderson is a student at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and worked as a server at Chrome, an establishment that describes itself as “Kansas City’s premier strip club.”
A missing person’s report was filed after Anderson failed to show up at the after-work gathering.
“What we usually do is backtrack and see exactly where that person was last seen,” Snapp said.
Investigators are using license plate readers and video surveillance and tracking Anderson’s cellphone during their search.
Detectives are also trying to determine what caused Anderson to drive towards North Kansas City.
Anderson was known to drive a black 2014 Ford Focus with Kansas license plate 989-GAX.
Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Maria Torres: 816-234-4379, @maria_torres3
