Fireworks operation suspected in massive Grandview explosion and fire

Investigators have found evidence that fireworks were being manufactured in a Grandview building destroyed by a huge explosion Wednesday night, ATF spokesman John Ham said Thursday.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives joined state and local fire officials investigating the blast that destroyed a Grandview lawn care business and was reportedly heard as far away as Stilwell in Johnson County.
The fire and explosion at JW Lawn Service, near 140th and West Outer Road, about 7:10 p.m. Tuesday rocked the neighborhood, breaking out windows and causing damage to at least nine houses and 19 nearby apartments, according to city officials.
People in Belton, Lee’s Summit and across the state line reported feeling the blast.
Grandview firefighters evacuated 46 people from the area of the fire and authorities said the closure of the 140th Street bridge, along with West Outer Road at 138th Street, would continue until least 5 p.m. while investigators worked at the scene.
Wednesday morning, about 20 investigators from the ATF sifted through the debris where the building once stood. Explosives experts searched for evidence, but their work proceeded slowly as fires continued to burn in what had once been the basement of the building.
No injuries were reported, but the building was destroyed, leaving a debris field that extended over two blocks, Ham said.
“How nobody got hurt in this thing is just beyond belief to me,” Ham said.
The federal agency arrived at the request of Grandview fire and police officials, along with the Missouri State Fire Marshal, for a joint investigation.
Grandview Fire Chief Ron Graham said that the fire department had reports from neighbors that the lawn care business stored ammunition and materials for reloading ammunition, but that the department could not yet confirm those reports.
Firefighters at the scene Tuesday night had reported at least a dozen smaller explosions after the initial blast, along with a constant popping sound of ammunition going off. The possible presence of live ammunition led fire officials to take a defensive position against the fire.
Natural gas has been ruled out as a cause of the explosion, city officials said, because the building had no natural gas service.
The owner of the lawn care business could not be reached for comment by The Star Wednesday morning but was talking with investigators, city officials said.
The business offered small-engine repair for lawnmowers and similar appliances, which meant it would contain some flammable materials.
But Ham said that would not account for an explosion the size of the one heard Tuesday.
The magnitude of that explosion may be indicated by one detail investigators found as they examined damage to homes surrounding the blast site.
They found shattered windows that had blown out — not in. That suggested a massive suction of air displaced by the explosion, which neighbors also reported having felt.
“That’s more than what standard combustibles would have caused,” Ham said. “This was certainly a major explosion.”
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Comments