January 3, 2017 7:57 PM

Explosion, fire reported in Grandview

By Toriano Porter

Emergency crews were on the scene of a fire Tuesday night in Grandview.

An explosion was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Grandview officials said in a tweet that a massive explosion was followed by series of smaller explosions.

The scene is a business near 140th and West Outer Road, city officials tweeted.

The explosion was reportedly felt in Belton, Lee’s Summit and Olathe.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details as they become available.

