Explosion, fire reported in Grandview

Emergency crews were on the scene of a fire Tuesday night in Grandview.
An explosion was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m.
Grandview officials said in a tweet that a massive explosion was followed by series of smaller explosions.
The scene is a business near 140th and West Outer Road, city officials tweeted.
The explosion was reportedly felt in Belton, Lee’s Summit and Olathe.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details as they become available.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
