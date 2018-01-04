Another management change at Sprint in wake of T-Mobile merger failure

Sprint’s chief financial officer, who engineered billions of dollars in financing and cost cutting during the company’s cash-strapped years, is being replaced.
Tarek Robbiati will leave the Overland Park-based wireless carrier at the end of January. He is being succeeded by Michel Combes, whom Sprint described as “a turnaround strategist who achieves success through a mix of growth and cost management.”
Robbiati has been the company’s chief financial officer since joining the firm in 2015 in a class of international executives attracted by CEO Marcelo Claure. His exit is the second high-profile departure since merger talks with rival T-Mobile ended in early November. Last month saw Günther Ottendorfer leave his post as Sprint’s chief operating officer for technology.
Combes starts Jan. 6 as Sprint’s president and chief financial officer. Sprint said that Combes’ reputation stems from his tenures at Alcatel-Lucent and France Telecom.
He had joined Alcatel-Lucent in 2013 “when the company was near bankruptcy,” according to Sprint’s announcement. As its CEO, Combes helped arrange Alcatel-Lucent’s sale to Nokia.
“I have known Marcelo (Claure) for many years and am delighted to join the Sprint team and build upon the great progress achieved to date,” said Combes. “This is an exciting challenge and unique opportunity to help lead a distinguished company through an historic turnaround and its most exciting period yet.”
Sprint’s announcement said Combes had been at France Telecom from 2003 to 2006, when “it was the second most indebted company worldwide in terms of short-term liabilities.”
Outsiders say Sprint’s failure to reach a merger with T-Mobile has generated new financial burdens, including increased spending on its network in the face of maturing debts in the next few years.
