Another management change at Sprint in wake of T-Mobile merger failure

1:57 Virgin Hyperloop One sets a historic test speed record of nearly 240 mph Pause

3:10 Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name

1:50 15 things to look forward to on 'Grown-ish'

2:15 Believe it or not, this guy chooses to sleep outside

2:06 Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch announces retirement

2:52 Jontay Porter sets career high in scoring in Mizzou victory

26:08 Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of armed woman after standoff in Olathe

26:08 Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of armed woman after standoff in Olathe

2:11 Too old? Too much money? Is reported Hosmer offer a good deal?