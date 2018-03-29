More measles: New case at area's largest hospital may have exposed patients

The largest medical center in the Kansas City area is warning patients and employees they may have been exposed to measles.
The University of Kansas Hospital said Thursday that a person who was treated at the hospital on Friday, March 23, and Monday, March 26, has tested positive for the highly contagious viral illness.
Gerald Kratochvil, a spokesman for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said the KU case is not related to the current outbreak that started in a Johnson County daycare and has sickened 13 people in three counties so far.
"The new case was contracted via international travel," Kratochvil said in an emailed response.
Measles is still common in parts of Europe, Asia, the Pacific and Africa, and people who travel to or from those regions can bring it to the U.S.
A news release from KU Hospital said people may have been exposed to the highly contagious illness in the emergency department between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. March 23, and in the cystic fibrosis and medical telemetry units on the first floor and the common areas of the main hospital, such as the cafeteria, the main lobby and atrium, the coffee shop and gift shop from 9 p.m. March 23 to 4 p.m. March 26.
"Our top priority is the safety, health and well-being of our patients, employees and visitors," said Dr. Timothy Williamson, vice president for Quality and Safety for the University of Kansas Health System. "We encourage anyone who has not previously been vaccinated for measles and may have visited these areas during this time to contact their primary care provider to determine the most appropriate next step for them."
Measles exposure could be particularly dangerous for people with compromised immune systems.
KU Hospital's announcement comes one day after the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced it had identified new cases and exposure sites in the outbreak that began earlier this month.
That brought the number of cases to 13, with 11 of them in Johnson County residents and one case each in Miami County and Linn County. KU Hospital is now the 14th identified public place where people in the Kansas City area might have exposed others to the virus recently.
The others are:
- Chuck E. Cheese's at 15225 W. 134th Place, Olathe; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 21.
- Walgreens at 7500 Wornall Road, Kansas City, Mo.; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 22.
- Chick-fil-A at 12087 S. Blackbob Road, Olathe; 8:15 p.m. to close on March 24.
- AMC Dine-In Studio 28; 12075 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe; 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 9.
- Aldi; 15290 W. 119th St. Olathe; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 2.
- Payless Discount Foods; 2101 E. Santa Fe St., Olathe; 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 6.
- El Potro Mexican Café; 602 N. Pearl St., Paola; 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 7.
- Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas (emergency department); 5808 W 110th St., Overland Park; the mornings of March 8 and March 10.
- Budget Coin Laundry; 798 E Main St., Gardner; 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. March 9
- YMCA swimming pool and locker room; 21400 W. 153rd St., Olathe; 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 10 and entire facility 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 22 and 23
- Bath and Body Works at Legends Outlets; 1803 Village W. Parkway, Kansas City, Kan.; 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. March 10
- Crazy 8 at Legends Outlets; 1843 Village W. Parkway, Kansas City, Kan.; 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. March 10
- Orange Leaf; 11524 W 135th St. Overland Park; 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 10
People who were in the exposure areas at those times are advised to monitor themselves for three weeks for symptoms like fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes. If they become symptomatic they're asked to stay home except to seek medical care — and even then to call ahead so health care providers can make arrangements to protect other patients.
The measles vaccine is highly effective and most people receive it as part of the childhood measles-mumps-rubella, or MMR, shot. But measles cases sporadically occur because some people refuse vaccinations, some are too young to be vaccinated and in rare cases the vaccine fails.
Measles usually resolves on its own after causing a telltale red rash. But it can cause serious complications, and people who are younger than 5 and older than 20 are at greatest risk. About one in 10 kids who get it also contract ear infections that can cause permanent hearing loss. About one in 20 also get pneumonia.
More rare complications (about 1 in 1,000 cases) include encephalitis and even death.
Widespread vaccination has nearly eradicated measles in the United States. There were 118 confirmed cases in the entire country in 2017. But there are still occasionally high-profile outbreaks including one that began at Disneyland in 2014.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, most people who get the measles in the U.S. are not vaccinated for medical reasons, philosophical reasons, religious reasons or because they're too young.
The current Kansas outbreak began earlier this month at a daycare center that health officials have declined to name for privacy reasons. Several of the early cases were in infants too young to get the shot.
Kansas law requires children who attend daycare or pre-school to be immunized with an initial dose of MMR between 12 and 15 months of age, but parents are able to opt out for medical or religious reasons. According to KDHE, there's no law requiring daycare workers to be immunized.
