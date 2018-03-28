3 new JoCo measles cases: Walgreens, Chuck E. Cheese, Chick-fil-A exposure spots

Kansas officials have identified three new cases of measles and three more sites where people may have been exposed as the outbreak that started at a Johnson County daycare continues to have ripple effects.
All of the new cases are residents of Johnson County, which is now up to 11 out of the 13 total. The other cases were in a Miami County resident and a Linn County resident.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, working with local health departments, also identified three new sites at which people who had the measles may have exposed others:
- Chuck E. Cheese's at 15225 W. 134th Place, Olathe from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 21.
- Walgreens at 7500 Wornall Road, Kansas City, Mo. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 22.
- Chick-fil-A at 12087 S. Blackbob Road, Olathe, from 8:15 p.m. to close on March 24.
Those are in addition to 10 other exposure sites previously announced. KDHE officials also announced Wednesday there had been a second instance of potential exposure at one of those sites: the Olathe YMCA at 21400 W. 153rd St from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 22 and 23. Previous exposures at that YMCA were limited to only certain parts of the building, but KDHE said the exposure on March 22 and 23 was throughout the facility, including its child care area.
YMCA spokeswoman Paula Oxler said the organization had notified all of the Olathe YMCA members and employees of the measles risk.
"We have been working closely with the Johnson County Department of Health to follow up with members who may be affected," Oxler said. "Although our standard cleaning procedures in place would remove the virus from any surfaces, we have completed an additional deep cleaning of the facility as an extra safety measure."
People who were in the exposure areas at those times are advised to monitor themselves for three weeks for symptoms like fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes. Measles is highly contagious, so if they become symptomatic they're asked to stay home except to seek medical care — and even then to call ahead so health care providers can make arrangements to protect other patients.
The measles vaccine is highly effective and most people receive it as part of the childhood measles-mumps-rubella, or MMR, shot. But measles cases sporadically occur because some people refuse vaccinations, some are too young to be vaccinated and in rare cases the vaccine fails.
The current Kansas outbreak began earlier this month at a daycare center that health officials have declined to name for privacy reasons. Several of the early cases were in infants too young to get the shot.
"Secondary cases are now appearing outside of the daycare," KDHE said in a news release. "There is concern that some individuals in the general population may have potentially been exposed to persons with measles while they were infectious."
Kansas law requires children who attend daycare or pre-school to be immunized with an initial dose of MMR between 12 and 15 months of age, but parents are able to opt out for medical or religious reasons. According to KDHE, there's no law requiring daycare workers to be immunized.
These are the previous measles exposure sites:
- AMC Dine-In Studio 28; 12075 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe; March 9 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Aldi; 15290 W. 119th St. Olathe; March 2 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Payless Discount Foods; 2101 E. Santa Fe St., Olathe; March 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- El Potro Mexican Café; 602 N. Pearl St., Paola; March 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas (emergency department); 5808 W 110th St., Overland Park; March 8 and March 10 in the morning
- Budget Coin Laundry; 798 E Main St., Gardner; on March 9 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Olathe YMCA swimming pool and locker room; 21400 W. 153rd St., Olathe; March 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Bath and Body Works at Legends Outlets; 1803 Village W. Parkway, Kansas City, Kan.; March 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Crazy 8 at Legends Outlets; 1843 Village W. Parkway, Kansas City, Kan.; March 10 after 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Orange Leaf; 11524 W 135th St. Overland Park; March 10 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
