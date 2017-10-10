Steve Foutch, CEO of Foutch Brothers LLC, said he could not comment on a lawsuit that stemmed from a fire that destroyed a building in St. Joseph last year.
Steve Foutch, CEO of Foutch Brothers LLC, said he could not comment on a lawsuit that stemmed from a fire that destroyed a building in St. Joseph last year. File photo syang@kcstar.com
Steve Foutch, CEO of Foutch Brothers LLC, said he could not comment on a lawsuit that stemmed from a fire that destroyed a building in St. Joseph last year. File photo syang@kcstar.com

Development

Kemper Arena developer sued over $13 million fire insurance claim

By Mark Davis

mdavis@kcstar.com

October 10, 2017 11:07 AM

A fire that destroyed a St. Joseph building a year ago has sparked a claim of fraudulent misrepresentation against Foutch Brothers LLC, the developer turning Kemper Arena into a $39 million amateur sports complex.

The lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Kansas City said Foutch Brothers and others sought nearly $13 million in damages from the October 2016 blaze.

Foutch Brothers claimed damages based on the building’s serving as a seed manufacturing facility, said the lawsuit filed by Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. But the developer had purchased insurance on the building as a warehouse worth only $150,000, the lawsuit said.

Philadelphia Indemnity claimed that Foutch Brothers and other entities named in the lawsuit “intentionally concealed and misrepresented material facts and circumstances in applying for the policy, and in presenting their claim.”

Steve Foutch, a principal of Foutch Brothers, said he could not comment on the lawsuit, which he said he had learned about on Tuesday.

The lawsuit claimed fraudulent misrepresentation in that Foutch Brothers and others knew that the representations were false when they were made.

A news account of the fire also described the building as a manufacturing facility.

Philadelphia Indemnity claims it has been damaged by having made payments under the policy totaling $564,205.40, which it seeks to recover.

It has asked the court to void the insurance policy and declare that Foutch Brothers is entitled to no coverage under the policy. The insurance company said it would be required to refund premiums of $265,799.

Others named in the suit are KCI Real Estate Partners LLC, Seren Properties Inc. and FBPM LLC.

Kansas City had agreed early this year to sell Kemper Arena to Foutch Brothers for $1. The sale allowed Foutch Brothers to pursue historic tax credits and other financing for the project.

A groundbreaking on the future Mosaic Arena was held last month.

More Videos

$600,000+ homes and tensions east of Troost 3:38

$600,000+ homes and tensions east of Troost

Pause
Chiefs stay undefeated but the win over Houston comes at the cost of injuries 4:52

Chiefs stay undefeated but the win over Houston comes at the cost of injuries

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder 1:01

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder

Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision 3:39

Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision

Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire 1:59

Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire

A quick look at some KC music venues 3:12

A quick look at some KC music venues

Local groups step in when national dollars for marketplace insurance ads cut. 0:31

Local groups step in when national dollars for marketplace insurance ads cut.

The Making of a 12 Pound Cinnamonster Cinnamon Roll 1:19

The Making of a 12 Pound Cinnamonster Cinnamon Roll

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Rene Perla, senior at K-State, discusses KCI airport 0:23

Rene Perla, senior at K-State, discusses KCI airport

  • Kemper Arena plan envisions sports hub

    A tour in May gave City Council members and residents a chance to see inside the mothballed Kemper Arena. Steve Foutch, managing partner of the development company Foutch Brothers, outlined his plans to convert the building.

Kemper Arena plan envisions sports hub

A tour in May gave City Council members and residents a chance to see inside the mothballed Kemper Arena. Steve Foutch, managing partner of the development company Foutch Brothers, outlined his plans to convert the building.

Keith Myers kmyers@kcstar.com

Mark Davis: 816-234-4372, @mdkcstar

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

$600,000+ homes and tensions east of Troost 3:38

$600,000+ homes and tensions east of Troost

Pause
Chiefs stay undefeated but the win over Houston comes at the cost of injuries 4:52

Chiefs stay undefeated but the win over Houston comes at the cost of injuries

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder 1:01

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder

Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision 3:39

Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision

Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire 1:59

Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire

A quick look at some KC music venues 3:12

A quick look at some KC music venues

Local groups step in when national dollars for marketplace insurance ads cut. 0:31

Local groups step in when national dollars for marketplace insurance ads cut.

The Making of a 12 Pound Cinnamonster Cinnamon Roll 1:19

The Making of a 12 Pound Cinnamonster Cinnamon Roll

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Rene Perla, senior at K-State, discusses KCI airport 0:23

Rene Perla, senior at K-State, discusses KCI airport

  • Overflow parking leads to clogged midtown streets

    Renters and homeowners fight for parking spaces in the midtown Kansas City neighborhoods. The ensuing congestion takes away from the livability of the area.

Overflow parking leads to clogged midtown streets

View More Video