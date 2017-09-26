$39 million conversion of Kemper Arena to Mosaic Arena begins

1:47 Take a virtual tour of four apartments in downtown KC Pause

1:43 Mom wants ridicule and taunts labeled a hate crime against LGBT youth

1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

3:01 Big Sonia (Trailer)

1:49 Youth 4 Change advocate for awareness of teen homeless

2:13 A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri

2:49 Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater

2:44 Student debt is on the rise in the U.S.

1:34 See the latest device that helps students sneak e-cigarettes into schools