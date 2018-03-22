What will we snack on at the K this season? The Royals roll out the new 2018 menu

After 2017's introduction of a hot dog with gravy and fried egg and a pork sandwich with funnel cake buns, Kauffman Stadium is going with a more "elevated" menu this year as opposed to "over-the-top."
Last year's menu newbies grabbed early attention on social media but not necessarily repeated orders from fans.
This year's additions are "just over-the-top in flavor," said John Woychick, who is now executive chef at Kauffman Stadium for Aramark, which oversees the food operations.
He said the new menu items include high-quality ingredients, meats marinated four to eight hours, and fresh tortillas. While prices weren't available, Aramark said no menu item will be more than $15.
So what's for dinner at the K? Here are some of the new Kauffman Stadium items:
▪ DogFather Specialty Hot Dogs (a portable grill at Gate D):
"It's a New England-style hot dog bun toasted with garlic butter and then they have four different versions all with different toppings," Woychick said.
The "Made Man" with yellow mustard, sweet relish and chopped onions; the Teflon Don with yellow mustard, Don Carlo's slow roasted chili, jalapenos, chopped onions and parsley; Sweet Tooth Lucky with yellow mustard, Lucky's Park Avenue sweet beans, maple pepper bacon, chopped onion and parsley; and the KC Boss with mac-n-cheese, sweet barbecue sauce, maple pepper bacon and parsley.
▪ Kansas City CHZ Steak (section 250): Classic Philly and chicken Philly sandwiches topped with a choice of cheeses.
Woychick is a native of Pennsylvania, so these are his favorite among the new menu items.
▪Taco Trio (in the KC Cantina locations in sections 221, 234 and 427): Smoked brisket with queso fresco, barbecue sauce and coleslaw; carnitas with crutido slaw and cilantro lime cream; and barbecue chicken with barbecue crema, pico de gallo and cilantro. Customers will be able to order three different tacos or three of the same.
Taco Trio will be rolled out at seven other Aramark stadiums, but each stadium will do their own versions.
▪ Craft & Draft: Its new menu items are the coconut chicken salad (coconut-encrusted chicken tender, spring mix, baby kale, avocado, tomato, hard boiled egg, shredded cheddar with a honey vinaigrette); pork belly mac-n-cheese topped with fried shallots, green onion and Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce; and the Drunken Barbacoa beef (made with Boulevard Brewing Co.'s Tank 7 slow-braised beef cheeks) nachos with habanero queso, charred corn, black beans, pico de gallo and chipotle sour cream.
▪ Rivals: Its new menu item is grilled fish tacos with cod, mango avocado salsa, cilantro lime sour cream and pico de gallo on fresh flour tortillas.
"You'll find tacos all over the stadium now. This is our health taco. Marinated cod - lime, salt, pepper, very simple, a little bit of oil. Then we grill them," Woychick said.
▪ Diamond Club: Its new items are jumbo wings smoked in-house with garlic butter, blue cheese and ranch dressing, carrots and celery.
▪ K.C. Baking Co.: New items are Nitro ice cream sundaes and Jane Dough edible cookie dough.
▪Dunkin' Donuts (section 239): Coffee, coffee drinks, hot chocolate and doughnuts.
Boulevard's Jam Band Berry Ale and Vamos, a new Mexican-style lager in honor of the Royals, will be served at several restaurants throughout the stadium.
