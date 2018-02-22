Boulevard has a new Royals-themed beer. Sam Mellinger got the first taste

Boulevard Brewing Company in Kansas City is making a Royals beer, and the brewery invited me out to hear about and taste it. I accepted, because I'm a dedicated journalist.
Jeremy Danner, Boulevard's ambassador brewer, had an interesting and intelligent description. Mine was simpler: it's a ballpark beer, and even having a sip (or three) on a day icy enough for schools to be cancelled it made me think of warmer weather and baseball. Watch the video above for our awkward non-handshake and Danner's answer when I asked if this was a playoff beer or a rebuilding beer.
