Boulevard has a new Royals-themed beer. Sam Mellinger got the first taste

Boulevard Brewing Co. has whipped up ¡Vamos!, a new Mexica-style lager in honor of the 2018 Kansas City Royals. The Star’s Sam Mellinger got the first taste and discusses with Boulevard’s ambassador brewer Jeremy Danner, how the brewery comes up with the idea to dedicate a beer to the Royals. Allison Long and Sam Mellinger The Kansas City Star

