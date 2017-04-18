New Leawood boutique wants to make shopping fun

Leawood’s new Scout & Molly’s focuses on “designers for the style-conscious shopper,” but also brands that give back.
The 2,000-square-foot store, at 5228 W. 119th St. next to Brooks Brothers, offers tops starting at $36, handbags by Matt & Nat made from recycled water bottles, shirts and sweaters with such sayings as “Thankful” and “But first wine,” faux suede shorts with fringe, denim jackets and jeans, maxi dresses and sundresses, shoes and jewelry.
Other brands include Sanctuary, Spiritual Gangster, N: Philanthropy, BB Dakota, Elan, Dolce Vita shoes, DL 1961 and Driftwood denim.
“I have a lifelong love of fashion. I feel fashion should be fun,” said franchisee Susan Williams. “And I liked Scout and Molly’s emphasis on community outreach, in-store events including the private parties and the trunk shows, and brands that give back to the community.”
It also is a dog-friendly store with dogs welcomed with a water bowls outside and treats inside.
The employees serve as stylists — they have anywhere from three to 15 years working in boutiques — and in-store displays also showcase complete outfits, from shoes to accessories.
Scout and Molly’s is a fast-growing women’s boutique with more than 30 locations.
The Leawood store will have a grand opening celebration on May 6 with 5 percent of net sales donated to an area charity. It also will have a raffle, as well as giveaways for the first 50 customers and drawings for discounts and gift cards.
More offerings at Dean & DeLuca
Specialty retailer Dean & DeLuca has added meat, seafood and produce to its line-up.
On Monday the shop, in Town Center Plaza at 4700 W. 119th St., had such items as Atlantic Sapphire salmon from an inland farm in Florida, pork from Iowa, Chef Martin Old World Butcher Shop Sausage from Chicago, chicken from Miller Poultry in Indiana, seafood from Fulton Fish Market in New York and more.
The New York-based Dean & DeLuca is a gourmet foods and kitchenware retailer.
More Town Center Plaza updates
▪ Clarks Shoes, 5040 W. 119th St., plans to close at the end of business Saturday, according to store employees. It also has a location in Zona Rosa. Corporate officials did not return phone calls seeking comment on the closing.
▪ J.Jill, women’s clothing and accessories, will relocate temporarily to the former Limited space in May through late summer while it remodels at 4816 W. 119th St.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
Comments