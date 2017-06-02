Locally owned home decor retailer plans July opening on the Plaza

Locally owned Restoration Emporium plans an early July opening on the Country Club Plaza.
They said they will take the former Restoration Hardware space at 4704 Wyandotte St. Plaza officials declined to comment.
Restoration Hardware closed in the 21,271-square-foot space in August 2016 when it opened a 55,700-square-foot freestanding store in Leawood’s Town Center Plaza.
Restoration Emporium offers vintage and vintage-inspired farmhouse and urban decor. Owners Chrysy and Jeff Huff first opened in the West Bottoms in 2012 and have since expanded four times, relocating twice, to their current 36,000 square feet. They opened a Martin City store in 2013.
During the holidays in 2016, they opened a pop-up in Park Place and later signed a permanent lease.
“The Plaza invited us and we are going down there and we are going to be very different and unique, bringing stuff made or redone by people in Kansas City,” Chrysy Huff said. “It’s not a big box store or a national chain. They wanted something different and one-of-a-kind.”
The Huffs also plan to hold craft nights, cabinet painting and other classes, as well as team building and bridal shower events, in the back atrium portion of the Plaza building, which was built in 1928 to house the Plaza Theater.
They plan to hire additional employees to staff the new Plaza store. It could have a soft opening in late June.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
