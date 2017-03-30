A Roasterie Cafe with drive-thru is proposed for 43rd & Main

The Roasterie is one step closer to putting a “shipping container” store at 4627 Madison Ave.
But could a Roasterie Cafe also open at 4231 Main St.?
Plans submitted to the city show a Roasterie drive-thru restaurant sharing the H&R Block tax office building at 4231 Main St. The building would be expanded a bit on the north and a variance, if approved, would allow for a drive-thru menu board within 50 feet from the boundary of a residential-zoned district. The site would be heavily landscaped along East 43rd Street, Main and in a median area of the parking lot.
The site also has 30 parking spaces in a lot to the north, as well as behind the building on the east side.
“We constantly look at what we can do to maximize the value of our real estate footprint. As you know, we are seasonal so anything we can do that would kind of enhance that during tax season, as well as year-round,” said Gene King, spokesman for H&R Block. “At this point there is no agreement with the Roasterie to do anything right now.”
Roasterie officials declined to comment.
A Starbucks at 4101 Main St. is an especially popular consumer stop during morning rush hour with lines stretched around the building and sometimes on Main Street. It opened in mid-2006.
A plan to repurpose a shipping container as a prototype drive-through “coffee kiosk” by the Roasterie for a site on Madison Avenue earned approval this month from the Kansas City Plan Commission.
