You could soon get Roasterie coffee at its own drive-thru store

Locally owned coffee roasters The Roasterie is taking a page from national competitor Starbucks.
Starbucks has been building stores made from old shipping containers, typically scrapped when they are no longer used to ship freight. The sustainable stores are often prefabricated off-site, so they can be moved to a location and open within just a few weeks, industry sources said.
Roasterie founder Danny O’Neill planned to open his first drive-thru shipping container store in early 2016. At the time, O’Neill said he didn’t like drive-thrus, “but the public does.”
Could the first location be at 4627 Madison Ave.?
O’Neill confirmed he is in negotiations to open a shipping container drive-thru coffee shop on a parking lot at that address. If the city approves it by the end of February, it could open as soon as late March.
He plans to have a mirror on the ceiling so customers can watch their drink being prepared. If they don't like sitting in the drive-thru lane or if they don't want to have their car idling while they wait, they can order on the screen or order on a new Roasterie app, then park, and a Roasterie employee will bring the order to their car.
The Roasterie, which is celebrating its 24th anniversary this year, also plans to open a drive-thru in early April at 2663 Southwest Blvd., by its headquarters, as well as cafes in the new Corrigan Station in the Crossroads, in the new Lenexa Public Market in Lenexa and in Woodside Village in Westwood.
With the new app, customers can browse locations, view the menu and place and pay for their order.
