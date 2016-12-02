Downtown’s artisan coffee bar; Russell Stover Plaza pop-up; Independence’s Duluth Trading

Hotel Phillips says its customers will soon be able to try the world’s best coffee without leaving downtown.
Its new artisanal coffee bar, Kilo Charlie, will serve coffee by Philadelphia-based coffee roasters La Colombe. La Colombe’s founder, Rich Todd Carmichael, travels the world to bring high-quality global beans stateside. Menu items will include pure black coffee that is cold-pressed and served over ice, straight from the tap, as well as Draft lattes, drip coffee, espresso, French press, macchiatos and cappuccinos.
With the new features, including the draft and tap coffees, Kilo Charlie will be positioned as more of a “bar” concept instead of a standard coffee shop, hotel officials said.
Kilo Charlie, derived from the radio call signals for “K” and “C,” will open in a first floor space of the boutique hotel, at 106 W. 12th St., next to the new Tavernonna Italian Kitchen. Mid-January openings are scheduled.
Updates for Duluth Trading Co., Russell Stover pop-up
▪ Duluth Trading Co., men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories, had a ribbon cutting Dec. 1 for its 14,732-square-foot Independence store at 18101 E. Bass Pro Drive.
▪ Russell Stover has opened a pop-up shop at 306 W. 47th St., in the former American Eagle Outfitters spot on the Country Club Plaza. Children can visit Santa there from noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 17 and parents can take photos for free. It also will serve as a collection site for donations to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Kansas City, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City and Jackson County CASA.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
