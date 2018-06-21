Developer sets new opening date, project budget for KCI single terminal

The developer of the widely anticipated KCI single terminal project is now setting an opening date of October 2022 at a project budget of $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion, The Star has learned.
Edgemoor Infrastructure and Real Estate, the Maryland-based firm picked to develop the single terminal project that Kansas City voters approved last year, is expected to tell the Kansas City Council of its new plans during a business session meeting Thursday afternoon.
The new project opening date and budget arrives a week after a Kansas City Council committee aired concerns over signs that the project wouldn't be done by November 2021, as originally proposed by Edgemoor, and that airport officials and the developer could not commit to a budget.
Edgemoor this week learned from airlines that use the airport, and will pay for the cost of the terminal project, that they believe Edgemoor should be able to build the terminal for no more than $1.4 billion.
That's an increased cost over an original price tag of $964 million that the airlines had committed to in 2015. Inflation accounts for a small part of the project budget increase, but it has more to do with an expansion of 35 gates in the new terminal to 39 gates. Plans also contemplate the possibility of future expansions of the terminal to 42 gates.
The original design for the single terminal envisioned a 750,000-square-foot building, but the expanded gates pushes the size beyond 1 million square feet.
The increased budget won't fall on the backs of taxpayers; airlines fund the construction.
Edgemoor anticipates reaching financial closing on the project in November, after which construction can begin.
Edgemoor is still working through issues with labor unions. Many of the terms have been agreed upon, including a no-strike clause.
But both sides still can't agree to how much work can be carried out by nonunion firms.
Edgemoor has offered up to $50 million in contracts that could go to nonunion firms, leaving the rest for union companies.
But the labor unions have countered with $15 million. While Edgemoor officials think $15 million is too low — that makes it difficult to include minority-owned contractors that don't want to unionize — they're encouraged that labor unions have at least offered a dollar figure for nonunion participation.
An agreement with labor unions is required before Edgemoor can reach financial closure on the project.
Comments