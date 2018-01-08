GM to build Cadillac crossover at Fairfax, unconfirmed report says

Toy store owner seeks new home for vintage lunch box collection

John Middelkamp, the owner of Zoom, a toy store on the Plaza, plans to close in mid-January. Middelkamp is seeking a home for his expansive collection of vintage metal lunch boxes, some which date back to 1935. Middelkamp hopes to find a home for the entire collection of 230 metal lunch boxes. He prefers to keep the collection intact.