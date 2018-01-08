GM to build Cadillac crossover at Fairfax, unconfirmed report says

General Motors’ Fairfax Assembly Plant is preparing to build the Cadillac XT4, according to an unconfirmed report.
Automotive News said its sources claim GM has been building test versions of the crossover vehicle at its Kansas City, Kan., assembly plant. The report said the sources could not be identified publicly because GM had not yet announced production plans.
Tom Wickham, a GM official at the plant, declined to comment on the report.
Fairfax employs 2,260 workers to make the Chevrolet Malibu. It cut its third shift last year as Malibu sales slumped. The plant had employed 3,000.
According to Automotive News, the Cadillac XT4 uses “similar underpinnings” as the Malibu, which is a sedan, and that would make it less expensive to build the Cadillac at Fairfax.
In October, Automotive News reported that AutoForecast Solutions LLC said the XT4 would be produced at GM’s plant in Kansas City, Kan. That report included photos of a vehicle identified as a Cadillac XT4 undergoing road tests.
Its newest report said there had been speculation that a GM plant in Tennessee could build the XT4.
