Owner of The Pitch weighs a sale of the alternative newspaper

The Pitch, a free alternative newspaper in Kansas City, is being considered for sale by its Tennessee-based owners, which announced the sale of another publication on Thursday.
Identities of the prospective buyers have not been disclosed.
Founded as a music publication in 1980, The Pitch offers a mix of in-depth and social-scene urban journalism.
The Pitch has been a property of SouthComm Inc. in Nashville, Tenn., since it purchased the publication in 2011 from Village Voice Media Holdings. Village Voice had bought the The Pitch in 1999.
Blair Johnson, chief operating officer of SouthComm, responded to inquiries Friday with an email.
“We cannot comment on the Pitch since a transaction has not officially closed,” his email said.
SouthComm’s properties include other local newspapers and business-to-business publications. On Thursday, SouthComm sold its Washington, D.C., weekly, called Washington City Paper, to businessman Mark Ein, according to the Washington Post.
