Burns & McDonnell: We’ll start KCI construction Nov. 8

Groundbreaking for new KCI could be Nov. 8 Burns & McDonnell announced they will be ready to break ground for a new KCI on November 8, pending selection by the City Council and approval by voters. They also named 20 hometown team members for the project. Burns & McDonnell announced they will be ready to break ground for a new KCI on November 8, pending selection by the City Council and approval by voters. They also named 20 hometown team members for the project. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

