Burns & McDonnell: We’ll start KCI construction Nov. 8

More Videos

Raiders, Chiefs leave the field after Oakland victory 2:21

Raiders, Chiefs leave the field after Oakland victory

Pause
Olympian John Carlos, who raised his fist in '68, talks to KC students 2:32

Olympian John Carlos, who raised his fist in '68, talks to KC students

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'We've got to do better, starting with me' 2:24

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'We've got to do better, starting with me'

Alex Smith: 'It's a great rivalry, but not if you’re on the other end' 2:56

Alex Smith: 'It's a great rivalry, but not if you’re on the other end'

Derrick Johnson: 'It's how you respond' 0:37

Derrick Johnson: 'It's how you respond'

Tourette's syndrome didn't stop this Royals player from being successful 1:59

Tourette's syndrome didn't stop this Royals player from being successful

Meet the teen candidates running for governor of Kansas 8:31

Meet the teen candidates running for governor of Kansas

Stepson of slain KCK Police Capt. Robert David Melton, prepares for boxing in Guns N’ Hoses charity event 2:35

Stepson of slain KCK Police Capt. Robert David Melton, prepares for boxing in Guns N’ Hoses charity event

  • Groundbreaking for new KCI could be Nov. 8

    Burns & McDonnell announced they will be ready to break ground for a new KCI on November 8, pending selection by the City Council and approval by voters. They also named 20 hometown team members for the project.

Burns & McDonnell announced they will be ready to break ground for a new KCI on November 8, pending selection by the City Council and approval by voters. They also named 20 hometown team members for the project. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star
Burns & McDonnell announced they will be ready to break ground for a new KCI on November 8, pending selection by the City Council and approval by voters. They also named 20 hometown team members for the project. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

Business

Burns & McDonnell: We’ll start KCI construction Nov. 8

By Steve Vockrodt

svockrodt@kcstar.com

July 18, 2017 4:23 PM

Burns & McDonnell said Tuesday it plans to get to work on a single terminal project at Kansas City International Airport immediately after a Nov. 7 election — that is, if the Kansas City Council and voters pick the engineering firm to do the job.

Ron Coker, senior vice president at Burns & McDonnell, said the firm’s KCI team would break ground on a new terminal on Nov. 8.

Construction would be limited initially, as the firm would need permits to begin meaningful construction work. Coker suggested a Nov. 8 ground breaking would involve more than a photo opportunity.

“That’s not just ceremonial, that’s actual construction,” Coker said.

Coker’s announcement was made at the headquarters of Mark One Electric, an electrical contracting firm at 909 Troost Avenue. Mark One Electric was one of several local companies that have been added to Burns & McDonnell’s team that’s proposing the roughly $1 billion terminal project.

Tuesday’s event was meant in part to build support for the company’s KCI proposals and seek other firms interested in working with Burns & McDonnell. The Kansas City engineering firm has been publicly building its message for the KCI project. Burns & McDonnell confirmed that it had paid for radio and television spots that speak favorably about its proposal.

The Kansas City Council awaits proposals for the project. Burns & McDonnell was the first company to suggest designing, building and privately financing a new terminal at KCI.

Since then, City Hall put out a solicitation for competing proposals.

AECOM, a Los Angeles design and engineering firm, has built a team interested in pursuing the KCI project, as well.

The final deadline for proposals is Aug. 10, which leaves the Kansas City Council two weeks to pick a proposal before an Aug. 24 deadline to put a question to voters on Nov. 7.

Steve Vockrodt: 816-234-4277, @st_vockrodt

New companies joining the Burns & McDonnell KCI team

Mark One Electric Company

MMC Contractors

U.S. Engineering

Capital Electric Construction Company

American Fire Sprinkler

Alpha Energy & Electric

Infinite Energy Construction

KC Testing & Engineering

Trekk Design Group

FSC Consulting Engineers

Phronesis

Dubois Consultants

Custom Engineering

SE3

HG Consult

SK Design Group

Leigh & O’Kane

Taliaferro & Browne

MC Reality Group

Architecture & Historical Research

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Raiders, Chiefs leave the field after Oakland victory 2:21

Raiders, Chiefs leave the field after Oakland victory

Pause
Olympian John Carlos, who raised his fist in '68, talks to KC students 2:32

Olympian John Carlos, who raised his fist in '68, talks to KC students

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'We've got to do better, starting with me' 2:24

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'We've got to do better, starting with me'

Alex Smith: 'It's a great rivalry, but not if you’re on the other end' 2:56

Alex Smith: 'It's a great rivalry, but not if you’re on the other end'

Derrick Johnson: 'It's how you respond' 0:37

Derrick Johnson: 'It's how you respond'

Tourette's syndrome didn't stop this Royals player from being successful 1:59

Tourette's syndrome didn't stop this Royals player from being successful

Meet the teen candidates running for governor of Kansas 8:31

Meet the teen candidates running for governor of Kansas

Stepson of slain KCK Police Capt. Robert David Melton, prepares for boxing in Guns N’ Hoses charity event 2:35

Stepson of slain KCK Police Capt. Robert David Melton, prepares for boxing in Guns N’ Hoses charity event

  • This is why 'gravitational waves' is trending today

    For the first time, NASA scientists have detected light tied to a gravitational-wave event, thanks to two merging neutron stars in the galaxy NGC 4993, located about 130 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Hydra.

This is why 'gravitational waves' is trending today

View More Video