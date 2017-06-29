Burns & McDonnell bulks up KCI terminal design team with five more local firms

More Videos 1:49 Tour the updated eatery and new coffee bar hidden in Andre's Pause 1:57 Going underground to play paintball. Literally. 2:20 Fatal crashes up in Kansas City: Impairment, speed to blame 0:47 Homicide victim found at QuikTrip in Independence 5:08 Take at look back at the championship legacy of Hos, Moose, LoCain and Esky 2:22 Watch the Royals' Eric Hosmer get his signature 'Hos' haircut 2:14 Derrick Johnson to Chiefs fans: "Arrowhead's always rocking...don't change a thing" 2:15 Royals manager Ned Yost didn't 'see any reason' to start Ian Kennedy 1:54 Lee’s Summit North students describe the scene Friday morning 4:46 Royals' Mike Moustakas: “Who knows if Sunday is the last time I throw to Hoz?” Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Bob Berkebile will help guide team's pitch for $1 billion KCI terminal Burns & McDonnell, which is pitching Kansas City on a $1 billion terminal project at KCI, announced it has added HOK, BNIM, Populous, Wellner Architects and Garcia Architecture to its proposal. Burns & McDonnell, which is pitching Kansas City on a $1 billion terminal project at KCI, announced it has added HOK, BNIM, Populous, Wellner Architects and Garcia Architecture to its proposal. Steve Vockrodt The Kansas City Star

Burns & McDonnell, which is pitching Kansas City on a $1 billion terminal project at KCI, announced it has added HOK, BNIM, Populous, Wellner Architects and Garcia Architecture to its proposal. Steve Vockrodt The Kansas City Star