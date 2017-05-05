Business

May 05, 2017 5:45 PM

Four Kansas City-area women win national small-business honors

By Diane Stafford

stafford@kcstar.com

Four small businesses in the Kansas City region, all operated by women, have won 2017 awards from SCORE and will join 98 other national winners to compete for three grand prizes.

SCORE is a national network of volunteer business mentors.

Selected from more than 1,500 applications, the Missouri and Kansas winners are:

▪ Sally Barchman, veterinarian and operator of State Line Animal Hospital & Holistic Health, Leawood.

vet2
Sally Barchman, State Line Animal Hospital
Provided photo

▪ Martha Childers, psychotherapist and owner of Childers Counseling Service, Kansas City.

childers
Martha Childers, Childers Counseling Service
Photo provided

▪ Beth Dowell, candymaker and owner of Tall Grass Toffee, Lenexa.

Toffee-Trail-Clusters
Toffee Trail Clusters, Tall Grass Toffee product
Photo provided

▪ Heidi Faith, founder of stillbirthday.com and The MOM Center, Kearney.

faithcut
Heidi Faith, founder, stillbirthday.com and The MOM Center
Photo provided

With sponsorship from Sam’s Club, SCORE supports the annual program in which each winner gets a $1,000 Sam’s Club gift card for their businesses plus an expense-paid training event. The 102 winners compete for three $25,000 grand prizes to be awarded Sept. 14.

The application asked each entrepreneur to describe their businesses, tell about the positive effects on their communities and detail their plans to use the prize money for their businesses.

Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Moran NIH

Moran NIH 0:53

Moran NIH
Canine comfort during your cut and color 0:56

Canine comfort during your cut and color
Doctor's newest car will resemble F-16 1:33

Doctor's newest car will resemble F-16

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos