Two freight forwarding firms join forces to form NorthPoint Forwarding

Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development has launched NorthPoint Forwarding, a freight forwarding affiliate.
The new company was created by the union of Jo-Sak Shipping Inc., based in Colorado, and Olympic International Freight Forwarders Inc., based in Washington.
NorthPoint Forwarding, with offices in Riverside, was created to be a full-service international freight forwarder. It will specialize in ocean transport of full container loads of refrigerated foods and agricultural commodities from the United States to other countries.
