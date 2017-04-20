Business

April 20, 2017 3:03 PM

Two freight forwarding firms join forces to form NorthPoint Forwarding

By Diane Stafford

Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development has launched NorthPoint Forwarding, a freight forwarding affiliate.

The new company was created by the union of Jo-Sak Shipping Inc., based in Colorado, and Olympic International Freight Forwarders Inc., based in Washington.

NorthPoint Forwarding, with offices in Riverside, was created to be a full-service international freight forwarder. It will specialize in ocean transport of full container loads of refrigerated foods and agricultural commodities from the United States to other countries.

