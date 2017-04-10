AMC’s Feature Fare menu heads to New York after passing Kansas City’s taste test

If you want to know what they’re talking about in New York, just visit any of the six AMC Theatres in the Kansas City area. And show up hungry.
New York’s talking about chicken sandwiches that use waffles for a bun, a pretzel that weighs like 1 1/2 pounds, stone-fired flatbread pizzas, a Hillshire small plate with wine-infused salame, and other menu items “coming soon” to the Big Apple.
The New York Times found all of this to be newsworthy in an article printed Monday.
“It’s part of a strategy to attract younger audiences and stay relevant in the streaming age of HBO Go, Netflix and Amazon Prime,” according to the Times’ report.
You know, watch the new hit at AMC and still enjoy the cheeseburger sliders, flavored popcorn or gluten-free snacks you might have munched on at home.
It turns out that what’s new in New York is familiar fare in Kansas City. Those Chicken & Waffle Sandwiches, spicy Sriracha hot dogs and other foods are heading to New York only because Kansas City-area AMC moviegoers found them tasteworthy.
Leawood-based AMC made this market the testing ground for its AMC Feature Fare menu ahead of a nationwide rollout this summer.
Officially, the new menu will reach all of the chain’s AMC-branded theaters in phases. Some menu items also will be served at AMC Classic theaters. AMC decided to operate two brands since its merger with Carmike Cinemas.
“AMC Feature Fare represents AMC’s first true restaurant-style menu launch in a non-dine-in-theater setting,” AMC said in its announcement.
Which brings up other features the Kansas City area finds now and that New York may be talking about next.
Olathe’s Studio 28 is one of a few AMC theaters with a full kitchen, which New Yorkers can enjoy only if they’re ready to visit New Jersey. And all six Kansas City-area theaters include a MacGuffins Bar, but there are none in New York City.
