AMC revenues reach record, profits slip after mergers

Enlarged by two recent mergers, Leawood-based theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. on Tuesday reported higher revenues but lower profits in the final months of 2016.
Revenues reached $926.1 million in October, November and December, up more than 18 percent from a year earlier. The total includes AMC’s ownership of European chain Odeon starting Nov. 30, and U.S.-based Carmike Cinemas starting Dec. 21.
The deals ballooned AMC’s theater count to 906 and its screen total to 10,558. AMC added 125 employees at its headquarters ahead of the acquisitions.
“AMC has never been better positioned to leverage our proven strategic initiatives across a growing platform both here in the U.S. and across the globe,” AMC CEO Adam Aron said in the announcement.
During a call with analysts, Aron said the company would have reached record revenues even without the two mergers that began to add to its revenue totals late in the quarter.
Earnings fell by 20 percent to $33.2 million, or 33 cents a share, the company’s announcement said. A year ago, AMC earned $41.6 million, or 42 cents a share, in the fourth quarter.
AMC’s earnings were dampened, it said, by $22.8 million in merger expenses in the quarter. But that was offset partly by $19 million in tax benefits from earlier acquisitions.
Each of its blockbuster acquisitions cost more than $1 billion, and AMC raised $618 million through a stock offering to cover some of the merger costs.
AMC continues buying theater chains. It is awaiting regulatory approval for a $929 million purchase of Nordic Cinema Group, which it announced in late January. Based in Stockholm, Sweden, the company operates 68 theaters.
For all of 2016, AMC earned $115.9 million on revenues of $3.2 billion.
