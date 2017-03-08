Barkley acquires XperienceLab, a St. Louis management consultancy

Barkley, an independent advertising firm based in Kansas City, on Wednesday announced the acquisition of XperienceLab LLC, a St. Louis management consulting and design firm.
Barkley said the XperienceLab acquisition gives the firm the ability to provide advertising and business strategy services from a single company. Financial terms were not disclosed.
“Modern brands need connected ideas that take into account a customer’s point of view and workforce culture,” Dan Fromm, Barkley’s chief operating officer, said in a written statement. “Consumers expect a connected experience that starts with transparency inside the company and flows all the way through to the way we talk about it in advertising and social media.”
XperienceLab employs 16 workers and counts Monsanto and Blue Cross/Blue Shield among its clients. The firm will retain its presence in St. Louis.
