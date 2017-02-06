YRC Worldwide takes late loss but posts profit for 2016

Overland Park-based trucking company YRC Worldwide Inc. posted a smaller fourth-quarter loss and earned a net profit for all of 2016.
YRC Worldwide said it lost $7.5 million, or 23 cents a share, during October, November and December. A year earlier, it had lost $23.5 million, or 73 cents a share.
The loss still left YRC Worldwide with a $21.5 million profit for the year, equal to 65 cents a share, and up from a $700,000 profit in 2015, equal to 2 cents a share.
Revenues in the fourth quarter essentially were flat at $1.148 billion. For all of 2016, revenues totaled $4.7 billion, which was down from $4.83 billion in 2015.
The company’s trucking operations had generated a $14.9 million profit in the fourth quarter, before covering interest expenses, compared with a $15.3 million operating loss in the final months of 2015.
