Trump son-in-law, possible adviser has company interests in two KC apartment buildings

President-elect Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, expected to become a White House adviser, has some financial interests in Kansas City — the One Light and Two Light apartment towers in downtown Kansas City.
Nick Benjamin, executive director of the Power & Light District for The Cordish Companies, has described the Kushner Companies as a “single-digit minority partner in both One Light and Two Light.”
Cordish owns the rest of each apartment building. One Light, an $80 million project, opened in 2015. Two Light, introduced as a $105 million project, is under construction. Both received public assistance.
Benjamin said in response to a previous question that Kushner “is one of the largest and most respected residential development companies” in the United States and that its executives “have shared their expertise throughout the development process” in Kansas City.
The Cordish and Kushner companies both are private, multigenerational real estate developers with projects around the country.
Reed Cordish, principal and partner of The Cordish Companies, has been described in the national press as a friend of Jared Kushner, who serves as CEO of Kushner. Some news sources have reported that Reed Cordish also is being considered for a White House advisory role.
Multiple news accounts have noted a friendly relationship between Jared Kushner and Reed Cordish. Similarly, Trump and Reed Cordish’s father, David Cordish, reportedly are friends, having met in a court-ordered mediation after Trump sued Cordish in connection with a Florida casino development.
The Star’s Steve Vockrodt contributed to this report.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
Comments