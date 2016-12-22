KCRise Fund selects two new companies with growth potential for investment

A company that has introduced the first commercial user operating system for the “internet of things” and a company that provides a data analytics platform for businesses received good year-end news from a new Kansas City-oriented investment group.
PEQ, the “internet of things” enabler, and Dunami, creator of the big-data analysis technology, were announced Thursday as recipients of the second round of venture capital investments made by the KCRise Fund.
The KCRise Fund, a “sidecar fund” that co-invests with institutional venture capital investors in young Kansas City-area companies, began earlier this year with investments in SpiderOak and Innara Health.
The fund was designed to encourage growth in high-potential companies. To qualify for consideration, early-stage companies must have operations between Manhattan, Kan., and Columbia, Mo.; seek at least $1 million in a funding round; and have an approved venture capital firm investor committed to the round.
Darcy Howe, KCRise Fund manager, said 2016 commitments total more than $2 million, and a third funding round is expected to be announced soon.
Howe is joined on the KCRise Fund board by Toby Rush, founder of EyeVerify, and Ron LeMay, with OpenAir Equity Partners.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
Comments