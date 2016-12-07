Blame slow months for loss; H&R Block is ‘ready for the tax season’

H&R Block Inc. said Wednesday that its loss in the seasonally slow months of August, September and October was flat compared with a year ago and that it is ready for the upcoming tax season.
The Kansas City-based tax preparer said it lost $146 million, or 68 cents a share, during what amounts to the second quarter of its fiscal year that ends just after the April 15 tax filing deadline. A year ago, the second-quarter loss was $145 million, or 55 cents a share.
Revenues in the latest quarter were $131.3 million, compared with $128.4 million.
Block typically loses money in those months as its spends to gear up for the tax season but collects less than 5 percent of its annual revenues, which come mostly in February, March and April.
“We are ready for the tax season to begin,” chief executive Bill Cobb said in the company’s announcement. “We have been hard at work developing and implementing a comprehensive and aggressive plan designed to deliver stronger results in tax season 2017.”
He also noted the company is offering interest-free Refund Advance loans this year, something it did not do last year though rivals had.
Cobb and other executives plan to discuss the quarterly results and the upcoming tax season during a conference call with analysts Wednesday afternoon. The call comes instead of H&R Block’s traditional December investor day event in New York. In August, Cobb had canceled the event so executives could focus on the company’s strategy for the upcoming tax season.
Wednesday’s financial report comes as H&R Block is under pressure to improve from its loss of customers in recent years, particularly during the tax season early this year. Cobb previously had called the year’s results unacceptable.
The company’s earnings had fallen by 21 percent for the year.
During the quarter, H&R Block bought back 7.6 million of its own shares from investors, spending $168.4 million or an average of $22.16 a share. The repurchases, and others in the last year, increase the quarter’s per share earnings results because fewer shares remain in shareholders’ hands.
Mark Davis: 816-234-4372, @mdkcstar
