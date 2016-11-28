Strikes, rallies for higher wages for fast-food and other workers planned Tuesday

1:33 Pawn and Pint board game cafe opens in the Crossroads Pause

0:37 Woman steals package in Riverbank

3:16 KC's Dollar House Program: Fixing houses, changing lives

0:40 Alex Smith on why Chiefs' offense was good late

0:26 Royals fan Tim Grimes on life after beating cancer

0:39 Former Negro Leagues star John Donaldson pitching

2:11 Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab who was killed riding the Verruckt

0:58 Seven injured in rolling gunbattle in Kansas City

4:36 African boy who survived a machete attack lived longer than expected