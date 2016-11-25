KC shoppers head out early for Black Friday bargains

Kansas City shoppers headed out Friday morning to Zona Rosa in the Northland, the Legends, Oak Park Mall and other retail centers throughout the metro area to get an early start on their holiday bargain hunting.
“I’m just looking for Christmas gifts, and stuff for myself,” Ladeja Holland said as she shopped at Zona Rosa. She was pleased that she had found a dress for $3 at Forever 21 to give to a relative.
Sisters Alex and Gabby Sweeney of Kansas City started out at 7:30 a.m. at Sam’s Club to buy something for their mother but then headed to Zona Rosa because Old Navy had everything 50 percent off in the store and Charlotte Russe had many items for $20 or less.
Laura Crawford of Kansas City and relatives visiting from Columbia started their day at 5:30 a.m., taking advantage of sales at Target and Kohls. Next they were heading to Justice in Zona Rosa for a 50 percent off sale before 10 a.m.
Some people had lined up outside Best Buy stores and other retailers on Thanksgiving evening, while they were waiting for turkeys to come out of the oven. But many retailers dispensed with the recent trend of Thanksgiving Day sales and gave their employees the day off.
Still, retailers were prepped and ready for crowds on Friday.
Locally, retailers in the Historic West Bottoms that are normally only open on First Friday festival weekends announced that they had decided to open for this additional weekend as they are seeing demand for their vintage and antique goods. Most stores there were open at 8 a.m. Friday.
The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail group, expects holiday sales to rise 3.6 percent for November and December, better than the 3 percent growth seen for those months last year. That excludes car sales, gas and restaurant receipts but includes online spending and other non-store sales like catalog spending. The group estimates that non-store sales should rise 7 to 10 percent.
This weekend is crucial to set the tone for the season. Around 137 million people plan to or are considering doing their shopping during the Thanksgiving weekend, according to a survey conducted for the NRF. That includes online and store shopping. Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, vies with the Saturday before Christmas as the busiest shopping day of the year.
Among those hoping for a big shopping weekend are hundreds of small businesses in the area looking forward to Small Business Saturday.
The shopping holiday, which encourages people to buy at small retailers, is a big event for the owners of Stuff, an art and gift store at 316 W. 63rd St. in Brookside. Saturday can offer a welcome change for shoppers tired from navigating big box stores on Black Friday, co-owner Casey Simmons said.
“It’s a wonderful mind shift,” Simmons said. “When you shop small, you are influencing people on an individual basis.
“We always try to take it a step further,” Simmons said.
To mark the occasion on Saturday, Stuff will host an artist in the store who will hand paint personalized holiday ornaments for customers while they shop.
The artist, Kevin Kloppenburg, makes the ornaments from cotton pulp in antique chocolate molds. He will be at Stuff all day Saturday, Simmons said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
