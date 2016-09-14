Westport QuikTrip’s expansion plans rile neighbors

QuikTrip wants to expand and modernize its location on Westport Road, even if it means closing a city street to do it.
The popular gas station and convenience store chain will go before the Kansas City Plan Commission on Sept. 20 to present plans to create a larger concept than what exists at 1301 Westport Road. The plans include replacing its convenience store with a bigger and newer version, along with adding gas pumps to the site.
The plan would close off Mercier Street north of Westport Road so QuikTrip could build over it and a shuttered Berbiglia Wine & Spirits shop.
The West Plaza Neighborhood Association opposes QuikTrip’s proposal.
Joe Montanari, president of the neighborhood association, said that while he and others are not opposed to QuikTrip, they wish the company would reconsider its plans.
“We think they can come up with a better plan that’s not so massive and is a more appropriate fit for the neighborhood,” Montanari said on Wednesday.
Among neighborhood concerns: By closing Mercier Street, it will redirect too much traffic onto Roanoke Parkway and Holly Street. Holly Street, in particular, is lined with apartments where residents and guests park on the street. Roanoke Parkway also has multifamily units near the QuikTrip location, but no on-street parking.
Mike Thornbrugh, spokesman for QuikTrip, said the company has met with local government agencies and officials over the last six months to present its project.
“Additionally, we have had numerous meeting (sic) with the West Plaza Neighborhood Association,” Thornbrugh wrote in an email to The Star. “As a result, we believe the plan we will present next week, is the result of great collaborative effort. We look forward to continuing the open dialogue.”
Steve Vockrodt: 816-234-4277, @st_vockrodt
