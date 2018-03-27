Zarda's burnt ends.
Vote: Meet the barbecue joint finalists in our March Madness-style burnt ends bracket

By Sarah Gish

March 27, 2018 04:29 PM

Our March Madness-style barbecue tournament is down to the bitter — or shall we say, burnt — end.

Round 3 racked up a smokin' 21,787 votes. And the two games weren't even close.

In Game 1, Jack Stack beat Joe's Kansas City with 84 percent of the vote. It was a surprising upset considering that Joe's sizzled its competition to win last year's french fry tournament. Joe's fans might find consolation in a burnt end Z-Man with fries.

In Game 2, Zarda bopped B.B.'s Lawnside BBQ with 83 percent of the vote. But B.B.'s fans can beat their blues with a BBQ Sundae.

That means Jack Stack will face off with Zarda in the final round.

ROUND 4: Click here to vote for your favorite burnt ends

Cast your Round 4 vote before Monday. The winner will be announced on April 4, and we'll follow up with a special barbecue-themed Facebook Live broadcast on April 6.

The choice won't be easy. Jack Stack, founded in 1957, is a hickory-fueled chain of five slightly upscale smokehouses famous for ribs, hickory pit beans, cheesy corn bake and, of course, burnt ends.

Jack Stack burnt ends 2
Jack Stack's burnt ends.
Jack Stack

Zarda, established in 1976, has locations in Lenexa and Blue Springs. The family-owned barbecue business has its roots in hamburger stands, but now has a loyal legion of fans who can't get enough of Zarda's down-home cole slaw, baked beans and burnt ends.

Okay, KC barbecue fans — you know what to do.

Who smokes the best barbecue burnt ends in KC? Vote for your favorite in our March Madness-style tournament. Neil Nakahodo and Sarah GishThe Kansas City Star

