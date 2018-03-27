Vote: Meet the barbecue joint finalists in our March Madness-style burnt ends bracket

Our March Madness-style barbecue tournament is down to the bitter — or shall we say, burnt — end.
Round 3 racked up a smokin' 21,787 votes. And the two games weren't even close.
In Game 1, Jack Stack beat Joe's Kansas City with 84 percent of the vote. It was a surprising upset considering that Joe's sizzled its competition to win last year's french fry tournament. Joe's fans might find consolation in a burnt end Z-Man with fries.
In Game 2, Zarda bopped B.B.'s Lawnside BBQ with 83 percent of the vote. But B.B.'s fans can beat their blues with a BBQ Sundae.
Never miss a local story.
That means Jack Stack will face off with Zarda in the final round.
Cast your Round 4 vote before Monday. The winner will be announced on April 4, and we'll follow up with a special barbecue-themed Facebook Live broadcast on April 6.
The choice won't be easy. Jack Stack, founded in 1957, is a hickory-fueled chain of five slightly upscale smokehouses famous for ribs, hickory pit beans, cheesy corn bake and, of course, burnt ends.
Zarda, established in 1976, has locations in Lenexa and Blue Springs. The family-owned barbecue business has its roots in hamburger stands, but now has a loyal legion of fans who can't get enough of Zarda's down-home cole slaw, baked beans and burnt ends.
Okay, KC barbecue fans — you know what to do.
Comments