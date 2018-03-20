According to readers, Jack Stack's burnt ends are among the best in KC. The barbecue restaurant made the Final Four in The Star's March Madness-style burnt ends bracket.
'Cue the Final Four: Here are the saucy Round 2 results of our BBQ burnt ends tourney

The hickory smoke has settled. We've made it to the Final Four.

After counting nearly 13,000 votes (seriously!), we're ready to reveal the bracket-busting Round 2 results of our March Madness-style burnt ends tournament.

The interactive bracket began with 16 barbecue spots divided into four groups and eight games. Round 1 knocked the field down to eight. And now Round 2 narrows the field to four.

This time, Game 1 was a nail-biter, but Joe's Kansas City beat Slap's BBQ at the buzzer with 53 percent of the vote. What a heartbreaker for Slap's fans.

Game 2 was also close, but ultimately Jack Stack eliminated cult favorite LC's with 56 percent of the vote.

Voting is about to get even harder: Joe's will face Jack Stack in Round 3. Talk about a clash of the titans.

ROUND 3: Click here to vote for your favorite burnt ends

The other Round 3 matchup is between two barbecue joints that have been smoking beef for decades: Zarda and B.B.'s Lawnside BBQ.

In Round 2, Zarda smoked Burnt End BBQ with 73 percent of the vote; B.B.'s edged out Hayward's Pit Bar-B-Que with 54 percent.

So who deserves to go to the championship? Cast your Round 3 votes by 9 a.m. Monday, March 26, at kansascity.com/chowtown. We'll reveal the last two barbecue giants standing on March 28, and Round 4 votes will be collected through April 2.

The winner will be crowned April 4. May the best burnt ends win.

Who smokes the best barbecue burnt ends in KC? Vote for your favorite in our March Madness-style tournament. Neil Nakahodo and Sarah GishThe Kansas City Star

