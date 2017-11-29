More Videos

  A variety of voices heard at the first public hearing of the new KCI airport

    Dozens of people showed up at the first public hearing of the new KCI airport held by the KCI-Edgemoor Team at the Kansas City Police Academy. The single terminal airport was approved by an overwhelming vote early this month.

Dozens of people showed up at the first public hearing of the new KCI airport held by the KCI-Edgemoor Team at the Kansas City Police Academy. The single terminal airport was approved by an overwhelming vote early this month. Shelly Yang and Toriano Porter The Kansas City Star
Dozens of people showed up at the first public hearing of the new KCI airport held by the KCI-Edgemoor Team at the Kansas City Police Academy. The single terminal airport was approved by an overwhelming vote early this month. Shelly Yang and Toriano Porter The Kansas City Star

Latest News

New KCI design should be modern, reflect ‘This is Kansas City,’ residents say

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

November 29, 2017 10:40 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Convenient, modern and reflective of the city are some of the qualities residents would like to see with the new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport.

Close to 70 people participated in the first of six public design workshops organized by Maryland-based Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate LLC, developer of the new $1 billion KCI project.

After a protracted procurement process to select Edgemoor, voters overwhelmingly approved the single-terminal proposal by a 3-to-1 margin earlier this month.

On Wednesday at the police training academy in Kansas City, residents got their chance to provide input on the new design.

Ed O’Herin of Kansas City said he likes the existing three-terminal KCI, but a change is welcomed.

“I like the the ease of getting in and out of the airport,” O’Herin said. “I like the access and the availability. I hope we maintain the convenience of it.”

Dianna King, an electrician from Kansas City, said she is a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 24. King said she met with several Edgemoore reps to reiterate the importance of the project to workers in the region.

“I want it to be built by Kansas City-area individuals,” King said. “I don’t want to see people coming from other areas to build something for Kansas City.”

Robert and Sherry Gibbs of Kansas City said the new design should be modern but also reflect the area’s rich history.

“We want it to be efficient and something that speaks to ‘This is Kansas City,’ and we are proud of,” Robert Gibbs said.

“Kansas City has a really rich arts culture,” Sherry Gibbs said. “I would love to see the arts represented in the airport design and amenities.”

20171129_193409
The first of six public design workshops organized by Maryland-based Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate LLC, developer of the new $1 billion KCI project, was held Wednesday.
Toriano Porter tporter@kcstar.com

Representatives from Edgemoor will host five more area workshops over the next two weeks. They are:

▪ Thursday at the Northland Cathedral, 101 N.W. 99th St.

▪ Dec. 5 at the Greg Klice Community Center, 1600 John Buck O'Neil Way

▪ Dec. 7 at the Southeast Community Center, 4201 E. 63rd St.

▪ Dec. 13 at the Downtown Library, 14 W. 10th St.

▪ Dec. 14 at the Kansas City Police Department’s South Patrol, 9701 Marion Park Drive.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

