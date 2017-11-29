New KCI design should be modern, reflect ‘This is Kansas City,’ residents say

More Videos 2:36 A variety of voices heard at the first public hearing of the new KCI airport Pause 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 2:00 Chiefs QB Alex Smith: 'The attention to detail gets turned up' 1:12 The rise and fall of the 2017 Kansas City Chiefs 1:45 86-year-old carjacking victim went out "in a blaze of glory," son says 7:05 Andy Reid on possibility of QB change: 'It's not one guy' 2:59 New Zealand Police release hilarious recruitment video 2:11 Why a new terminal at KCI? It’s time 1:24 Protesters and supporters sound off before Trump speech in St. Charles 2:25 'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A variety of voices heard at the first public hearing of the new KCI airport Dozens of people showed up at the first public hearing of the new KCI airport held by the KCI-Edgemoor Team at the Kansas City Police Academy. The single terminal airport was approved by an overwhelming vote early this month. Dozens of people showed up at the first public hearing of the new KCI airport held by the KCI-Edgemoor Team at the Kansas City Police Academy. The single terminal airport was approved by an overwhelming vote early this month. Shelly Yang and Toriano Porter The Kansas City Star

Dozens of people showed up at the first public hearing of the new KCI airport held by the KCI-Edgemoor Team at the Kansas City Police Academy. The single terminal airport was approved by an overwhelming vote early this month. Shelly Yang and Toriano Porter The Kansas City Star