Edgemoor wins council nod for $1B KCI terminal — and now it’s up to the voters

More Videos 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 Pause 1:09 Frank White's finances 1:56 Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough 1:08 Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially 1:59 Chiefs’ Marcus Peters gives away coats in KC for Christmas 4:59 Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage 0:54 Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 0:14 Irish friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax 1:26 Cuonzo Martin discusses recruiting Jeremiah Tilmon 1:10 The game was over... but then this happened Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

New $1 billion KCI Airport terminal to be designed and built by Maryland-based Edgemoor With a 10-2 vote, the Kansas City Council voted to approve Maryland-based Edgemoor as designer and builder of a new $1 billion KCI Airport terminal. With a 10-2 vote, the Kansas City Council voted to approve Maryland-based Edgemoor as designer and builder of a new $1 billion KCI Airport terminal. John Sleezer and Bill Turque The Kansas City Star

With a 10-2 vote, the Kansas City Council voted to approve Maryland-based Edgemoor as designer and builder of a new $1 billion KCI Airport terminal. John Sleezer and Bill Turque The Kansas City Star