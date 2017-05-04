‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ sequel turns down the volume, but it’s still easy to dance to

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:41 'Despicable Me 3' (Official trailer) Pause 1:16 KCK archdiocese severs ties with Girl Scouts 1:47 Parts of Kansas and Oklahoma dig out after spring storm buries region in heavy snow 1:17 Middle of the Map fast facts 0:49 Verrückt water slide timeline of events 2:06 Missouri senators sing Kumbaya 1:06 Get to know the Kansas Jayhawks' basketball recruiting targets for 2017 and 2018 2:43 Eric Hosmer: 'We like where we are as an offense' 3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County 1:56 Woman recalls when friend's harness came off during ride on Schlitterbahn's Verrückt Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' continues the team's adventures as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill's true parentage. Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures