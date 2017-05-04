Here are Marvel’s movie plans through 2020 (that we know of)

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” is the first of four Marvel movies headed to theaters this year. Here’s the lineup announced so far:
▪ “Spider-Man: Homecoming”: Tom Holland plays your friendly neighborhood webhead in his first solo movie since appearing in “Captain America: Civil War.” Michael Keaton plays bad guy Adrian Toomes, aka the Vulture. July 7.
▪ “Inhumans”: This isn’t really a movie; Marvel decided to shoot the first two episodes of its upcoming TV series in IMAX and release them in theaters as a movie a few weeks before the show debuts.
The Inhumans popped up on ABC’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” but this series focuses on the Inhumans’ “royal family” of Black Bolt (Anson Mount of “Hell on Wheels”), whose slightest whisper can level buildings, and Medusa (Serinda Swan of “Graceland), who can tangle you up in her red prehensile hair. Also, there’s a giant teleporting bulldog. Sept. 1.
▪ “Thor: Ragnarok”: The third Thor movie starring Chris Hemsworth takes him to another planet, where he’ll have to fight the Hulk gladiator-style before he can vanquish Hela, the queen of the underworld, played by Cate Blanchett. Nov. 3.
▪ “Black Panther”: “Creed” and “Fruitvale Station” director Ryan Coogler gives Prince T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) his first solo film and his second appearance since “Captain America: Civil War.” Feb. 16, 2018.
▪ “Avengers: Infinity War”: This is what everything has been leading to: All of Marvel’s heroes square off against Thanos (Josh Brolin). May 4.
▪ “Ant-Man and the Wasp”: Starring KC’s own Paul Rudd, this sequel introduces the Wasp, daughter of the original Ant-Man, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and alter ego of Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly). July 6, 2018.
▪ “Captain Marvel”: Nearly two years after DC Entertainment releases this summer’s “Wonder Woman,” Marvel finally gets around to releasing a super-movie with a female hero. Oscar winner Brie Larson stars. March 8, 2019.
▪ “Avengers 4”: This was originally known as “Infinity War — Part II” but has since been given a title change. May 3, 2019.
▪ “Spider-Man” sequel: After the trailer to “Homecoming” was dropped, Marvel and Sony announced a sequel. Might we suggest: “Spider-Man: Prom”? July 5, 2019.
But wait, there’s more.
▪ Marvel has announced plans to release films on May 1, Aug. 7 and Nov. 6 of 2020. One of those probably will be a third “Guardians.”
▪ Sony, which owns the rights to the “Spider-Man” characters, plans a film based on bad guy Venom (Oct. 5, 2018).
▪ Fox, which owns the rights to the “X-Men” characters, is readying a film based on its young mutant team, “The New Mutants” (April 13, 2018); a second “Deadpool” (June 1, 2018); and another “X-Men” film, “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” (Nov. 2, 2018).
David Frese
